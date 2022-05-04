Bruins Game 2 lines: Shuffle-upagus

Hey, I figured you might enjoy a different photo than the usual hockey photo.

Everyone loves Sesame Street, right? I think Mr. Snuffleupagus would be a solid, stay-at-home defender — stout in his own end and not afraid to throw his weight around.

Anyways, back to the topic at hand!

After a Game 1 loss, it was safe to assume that Bruce Cassidy might do at least a little bit of tinkering, even if it was too soon for a complete overhaul.

Based on what we saw Tuesday, it appears that Cassidy is OK with his personnel, but is willing to mix them around a bit.

While this could change, Cassidy appears set to roll the same forward lines, but is shuffling his defense pairs: the Terrier Pair will be back together as D1, while Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo will play together as D2.

Other than that, don’t expect any sort of drastic overhaul.

Here’s what to expect — as always, subject to change:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Linus Ullmark