Recap: Bruins lose Lindholm and the game in a chaotic Game 2

Going into Game 2, the Bruins’ only real shake-up was to drop Hampus Lindholm to the second defense pair.

Going into Game 3, the Bruins are facing a whole bunch of questions, including who will replace Lindholm in the lineup.

The Bruins lost Lindholm to a predatory hit by Andrei Svechnikov, then went on to drop Game 2 by a 5-2 score.

Game 3 will be at the Garden on Friday night.

The chaos started early, when David Pastrnak collided with Antti Raanta outside the crease. Pastrnak was given a minor, and Raanta left the game, replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov.

David Pastrnak collides with Antti Raanta, and the goaltender's leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/valxs95VtP — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2022

Jesper Fast found himself a whole bunch of space after a cross-ice pass by Jordan Staal, and he didn’t miss, making it 1-0 Carolina.

WHAT A PASS WHAT A FINISH JESPER FAST #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/v3tLgl7lP0 — RetroColorado_ (@retro_colorado) May 5, 2022

Just two and a half minutes later, Sebastian Aho got his stick on a puck in the slot and deflected it past Linus Ullmark to make it 2-0 Carolina.

Aho came calling again just over a minute into the second period, cashing in on the power play to make it 3-0 Carolina.

Patrice Bergeron got one back for the Bruins late in the second period, and on the power play no less!

A power play goal?! Patrice Bergeron finally gets the B’s on the board #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/EBA7Lp40ly — Casey Baker (@_CaseyBaker) May 5, 2022

But just when you thought the Bruins might have a pulse, Hampus Lindholm gets blown up by Andrei Svechnikov.

Hampus Lindholm needs help getting off the ice after this hit from Andrei Svechnikov. pic.twitter.com/kiHjVBTym6 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 5, 2022

The Bruins would wind up on the penalty kill after the ensuing scrum, then...yeah. When a wobbling puck dribbles over the goal line like this, you know that’s curtains. 4-1 Carolina.

That puck was the little engine that could pic.twitter.com/H8X5XpAb0O — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 5, 2022

Bergeron got the Bruins back within shouting distance with a late deflection to make it 4-2 Carolina.

NHL Video Highlight - R1, Gm2: Charlie McAvoy walks in toward net, elects to shoot and the shot nicks off Patrice Bergeron's skate for his 2nd goal of the night. pic.twitter.com/PAGXdjpKXo — Hurricanes Gamebot (@HurricanesBot) May 5, 2022

But that was as close as it’d get. The B’s had a few cracks at it with a late 6-on-4, but no dice.

Carolina would add a late empty-netter to take Game 2, 5-2.

Game notes

Welp. That could have gone better! The Bruins were always going to have a hard time winning this series against a good Carolina team. Falling behind 3-0 once again isn’t exactly a recipe for success.

The Lindholm hit was tough to watch. Hits can be within the rules, but still predatory - the goal of that hit was to put Lindholm in a different dimension, and it succeeded. Ugly.

The Hurricanes had nine power plays in tonight’s game, including multiple 5-on-3’s. Some were no-brainers, but there were a few instances where scrums seemed to inexplicably lead to one team more penalized than the other.

Kochetkov deserves credit for coming in cold and playing well, but the Bruins didn’t exactly make his life miserable. They only managed to land a handful of shots on goal through the remainder of the first period, then the wheels fell off.

It goes without saying, but Bruce Cassidy said that Lindholm wasn’t feeling well after the game, and that he wasn’t sure if he’d be taken to the hospital or if he’d need to remain in Carolina after the game.

The Pastrnak run-in with Raanta is, predictably, being blown out of proportion. Carolina fans are calling for a suspension, but anyone with a brain could see that Pastrnak was chasing the loose puck, realized there was a collision coming at the last second, and put his hands up to avoid bashing faces. Or maybe I’m just crazy.

Trent Frederic looks like he might be headed for the press box. After taking a silly penalty early in the second period, Frederic found himself stapled to the bench for a bit. He skated just 6 minutes on the night.

Cassidy elected to reunite the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line tonight, but poor Bergeron is doing all the heavy lifting. Aside from the power play-killing collision with Raanta, Pastrnak had himself a rough night in the turnover department, and Marchand hasn’t had much of an impact in the series.

So...that’s that! The B’s go 0-for-Raleigh, and are facing plenty of pressure heading home.

Who knows? Maybe a change of venue is just what the doctor ordered. Can’t get much worse (he says nervously).