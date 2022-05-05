Morning Skate: Adrift

Thursday is here, and the Bruins are grateful to be leaving the state of North Carolina.

The adage goes that you’re never in trouble in a series until you lose at home, right? That’s the spirit!

While Game 1 was a game that saw the Bruins do plenty of good things only to come undone late, Game 2 featured a brutal injury, a number of head-scratching penalties/turnovers, and the same cap-gun offense we saw in Game 1.

Ideally, the Bruins get some kind of a lift, and maybe some more favorable match-ups, by being at home - but my fear would be falling behind again Friday, as the frustration would probably boil over at that point.

To this point, the Bruins best players simply haven't been good enough, maybe with the exception of Patrice Bergeron.

Brad Marchand has been absent. David Pastrnak has been absent.

Throw in a bottom-six that hasn't made much of a positive impact, and you've got a recipe for a 2-0 hole.

We're left facing a whole lot of "ifs" now: if the Bruins can get a lead, if the Bruins can clean up the mistakes, if the power play can become a weapon...

However, 2-0 isn't 4-0. There's still hockey to be played.

What changes are you making heading into Game 3?

I'd probably stick with Ullmark but scratch Frederic and see if someone else can provide a jolt on the third or fourth line.