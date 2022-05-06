Bruins lines vs. Hurricanes in Game 3: Wagner, Reilly sub in

The Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 tonight and will see Mike Reilly and Chris Wagner make their 2021-22 playoff debuts.

Coming into tonight’s game, we knew we’d see Reilly likely slot into the lineup with Hampus Lindholm ruled out. Bruce Cassidy confirmed Reilly will sub in and pair up with Charlie McAvoy.

With Reilly in on the first pairing, Matt Grzelcyk will slide down with Brandon Carlo.

Trent Frederic is out against the Hurricanes. Cassidy said he’s gotten himself into some trouble with penalties and will be a healthy scratch. He also mentioned how that third line still needs to generate more offense. With Frederic out, Tomas Nosek will move up to the third line’s left wing.

Wagner also draws into the lineup and will round out the fourth line with Nick Foligno and Curtis Lazar.

Jeremy Swayman gets the start in net for Game 3 for his first playoff start of his NHL career.

Here’s how lines and defensive pairings are projected to shake out:

Lines:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Jake DeBrusk

Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Foligno - Lazar - Wagner

Defensive pairings:

Reilly - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Swayman gets the start