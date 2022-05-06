 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes

Here goes nothing!

By Angelina.Berube
Boston Bruins Vs. Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins are in a pivotal Game 3 situation tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Back home, they have a chance to turn the series around or fall deeper into a hole.

Discuss!

