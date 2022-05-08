Public Skate: Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 4

The Boston Bruins look to even things up this afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes!

The B’s need to start on time, hold the lead and stay out of the box if they want to take Game 4.

PRE-GAME UPDATE: The Bruins announced Charlie McAvoy has been placed in COVID protocol’s and is out today. Josh Brown will sub into the lineup on the third pairing with Mike Reilly. The other pairings: Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo, Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton.

It’s an early tilt so grab some lunch and discuss the game here!