Recap: Bruins even series with 5-2 win over Hurricanes in Game 4

The Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, 5-2, this afternoon at the TD Garden on a five-point game to even the series in Game 4.

It was another big game for the power play that struck twice again with two timely goals that gave the Bruins the go-ahead and then cushioning in the win.

Brad Marchand also had a five-point game while Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves in his second consecutive postseason win.

With their two top defensemen out of the lineup and trailing in the series prior to the game’s start, the Bruins were faced with some adversities. But the bottom half of the lineup stepped up, along with the Bruins’ top players to hold off the Hurricanes and earn the win.

The first period was largely a back-and-forth battle of possession between the two teams, with the edge in the beginning to the Hurricanes. But an early penalty kill for the Bruins actually changed the momentum in the Bruins’ favor.

The B’s were shorthanded three times during the period with solid kills each time, but moments after their middle penalty expired, the Hurricanes capitalized off their rush with a tally from Brett Pesce.

The B’s answered back with an all-around effort from their top line as Patrice Bergeron tied the game minutes later.

Carolina opened the second period with a strong shift and within the first minute took the lead off Jordan Staal’s quick shot in the slot.

The Bruins gained some energy, however, as the Hurricanes took six penalties during the frame and gave the Bruins two 5-on-3 opportunities.

Although the power play didn’t capitalize on their first few opportunities in the second period, they had good cycling and quality chances. Bergeron had a few from the bumper while Pastrnak had some from the wing’s circle. Some connections were just missed, but there was a lot to be encouraged about.

At the period’s end, the Bruins’ fourth line gained offensive zone possession with solid coverage to give their top line an o-zone face-off that drew a penalty.

Jake DeBrusk broke through on that power play as he crashed the net and got his stick just enough on a puck out front. Carolina challenged goaltender interference and with the call on the ice standing, the Bruins were rewarded another power play.

Then Sebastien Aho was assessed a four-minute double minor for high-sticking Bergeron and the Bruins would continue into the third period with a 5-on-3 power play.

The Bruins opened the third period with five forwards. That combination struck on the two man-advantage as Marchand connected on a feed from Charlie Coyle and let a wrist shot fly past Antti Raanta.

The Bruins kept up their offensive during the final 20 minutes while the Hurricanes played undisciplined, losing their composure trying to unsuccessfully match the B’s effort.

Bergeron and Co. continued to lead the team’s offensive and gave the Bruins a two-goal lead with a strong face-off win to Marchand and clean pass for Pastrnak to come across the slot and put one past Raanta.

In the final minute, Marchand added an empty-net goal for his second of the game and officially make the game unreachable for the Hurricanes.

Final score: 5-2 Bruins.

The Bruins will head to Raleigh for Game 5 on Tuesday. Puck drops at 7 pm.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Hurricanes opened the scoring at 14:06 of the first period.

After a strong penalty kill, the Hurricanes came in off the rush. Staal found Pesce in the slot where he put a wrist shot past Swayman. 1-0 Hurricanes.

The Bruins tied the game at 16:09 of the first period.

From behind the net, Pastrnak sent a pass out front to Bergeron who tucked a backhander past Raanta’s five-hole. 1-1 game.

Second period:

The Hurricanes took the lead 33 seconds into the second period.

Nino Niederreiter backhanded a pass from behind the net to Staal crashing the net where in the slot, he picked up the pass for a quick shot past Swayman top-shelf. 2-1 Hurricanes.

The Captain didn't miss pic.twitter.com/IaA1UIOGXN — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 8, 2022

The Bruins evened the game at 18:44 of the second period on the power play.

DeBrusk got his stick on a loose puck out front and in a scramble, managed to get enough of a shot off that beat Raanta low far side. Carolina challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but the goal was ruled good. 2-2 game.

Third period:

The Bruins took the lead 44 seconds into the third period with their second power-play goal of the game.

On a 5-on-3 power play with one second left on the two-man-advantage, Coyle slid the puck to Marchand where from the high slot, he let a wrist shot fly past Raanta. 3-2 Bruins.

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 5:41 of the third period.

Off a face-off win by Bergeron, Marchand got the puck to Pastrnak skating across the slot where at the far post, he put a low shot past Raanta. 4-2 Bruins.

There appears to be some chemistry pic.twitter.com/w6KQpFW3jN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 8, 2022

Marchand capped off a five-point night with an empty-net goal at 19:25 of the third period. Final score: 5-2 Bruins.