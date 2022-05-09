Morning Skate: Turnaround

Happy Monday, folks!

What a difference a weekend can make, eh?

After heading into the weekend down 0-2 in their first round series, the Bruins now find themselves heading back to Carolina for a best-of-three.

Yesterday's win was impressive for a number of reasons, including the lack of the team's two best defensemen and the way the Bruins seemed to irritate Carolina.

Where this series goes from here is anyone's guess.

On the one hand, the Bruins have they momentum. On the other, it's a big ask to continue to string together wins with a patchwork defense.

This goes in the "obvious" file, but it'd be interesting to see what happens if it Bruins can somehow get a lead in Game 5.

They spent much of their time in Games 1 and 2 playing from behind and chasing the game.

Given Carolina's frustration yesterday, if you can get up early, that frustration should turn into mounting pressure.

The Bruins can't count on getting nine power plays in Game 5 either.

Still, the B's should be buoyed by the weekend, and hopefully that carries over.

The Bruins will practice this morning, then head to Raleigh this afternoon.

I'd imagine we get some kind of update on Charlie McAvoy, though it seems unlikely that he'll be available tomorrow.

Hampus Lindholm skated over the weekend, but he seems a couple of days away too.

What's on tap for today?