Morning Skate: Odds

Happy Friday, folks!

If nothing else, at least this week of tumult and headlines is coming to a close. Next week has to be quieter, right? Right???

Tampa Bay edged closer to another trip to the Stanley Cup Final last night, beating the Rangers 3-1 in Manhattan; two goals in the last two minutes of the third sealed the deal for Tampa.

Poor Ryan Strome had himself a regular Kaspars Daugavins moment in the loss too (sorry to make you think about that again):

Elsewhere, we’ve now heard from the fired coach and the general manager, but haven’t heard much from Cam Neely, the guy who drew the ire of many fans yesterday as dots were connected that he was likely the one pushing for Cassidy’s exit.

It wouldn’t be a shock to have Neely do some kind of media availability in the near future, but it’s hard to imagine him doing anything but making the situation worse.

As many of you noted, the Bruins have made controversial decisions in the past, but have rarely seemed to be in this degree of disarray.

Still, the offseason marches on — hopefully with a little less drama.

One final note for your Friday: the Vox Union, which represents the bigger SBN overlord’s full-time staffers, may go on strike next week if they don’t get a new contract.

Us lowly (said tongue-in-cheek) hockey site managers aren’t involved - as you know, none of us makes a living doing this...it’s more of a passion project, and something I enjoy doing.

However, in solidarity with those whose livelihoods are at risk, we may end up going dark here for a while. While our small community won’t have Vox shaking in its boots, it’s the least we can do.

If so, I’ll try to get you set up with an open thread, as I want you to have a place to digitally shoot the breeze.

That’s a busy Morning Skate...what’s on tap for the weekend?

Today’s discussion topic

These are just for fun, since it’s just one random sports book, but what are your thoughts on these head coaching odds?

I find it weird that Jay Leach isn’t on there at all (and Quinn, to a lesser extent). It seems like a list of “here’s a bunch of Hockey Men.”

I’d kind of prefer the Bruins to get creative with the new hire, rather than bring in “hire, fire, repeat” lifer.