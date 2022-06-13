Morning Skate: Finale

Happy Monday, folks!

For the first time in what seems like an eternity, it was a quiet weekend for the Bruins: no Friday news dumps, no rampant rumor-spreading, just...offseason.

The coaching rumor mill will certainly ramp up in the coming weeks, but considering we’ve heard from management and the ex-head coach, things should be calm (he says naively).

The B’s as an organization did announce a small bit of news on Sunday, as Providence signed winger Luke Toporowski to a two-year contract.

Toporowski is 21 years old and just aged out of the WHL, having spent the last season with both Spokane and Kamloops.

The left-shot wing had himself a good season, recording 63 points in 49 regular season games and 23 points in 16 playoff games.

Welcome to the organization, kid!

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated the New York Rangers this weekend, setting up the Lightning-Avalanche Final many folks anticipated at the start of the playoffs.

Finally, in case you were curious, the Vox Union avoided a strike with a new contract this weekend, so...here we are.

We’ll likely keep going with Morning Skates and breaking news for a week or so, then try to start the player ratings and other stuff. Bear with us, it’s the summer.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

A simple one - who ya got in the Final?