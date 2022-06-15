Morning Skate: Rebound

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

Bruce Cassidy’s time without a gig lasted a little over a week, with the former Bruins head coach hired as the new head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas always seemed like the most likely landing spot, and he’ll inherit a pretty talented roster looking to bounce back after a disappointing season.

It’ll be interesting to see how things go for Cassidy in Vegas. He has evolved a bit at each head coaching stop, and said that he’d take some of the criticism/advice to heart moving forward.

Hopefully he and Jack Eichel become good buds.

First Dave Goucher, now Bruce Cassidy. The Vegas poachers must be stopped!

Anyways, the offseason rolls on elsewhere for every team but two, and those two teams kick off the Final tonight.

What’s on tap for the middle of your week?

Today’s discussion topic

This is completely unrelated to anything, but in browsing the NHL news tag on Google, I saw that Bobby Holik is selling his house in Wyoming for $22 million.

Per Cap Friendly, Holik made more than $50 million in his playing career, including a whopping $9 million in 2003 (hello, lockout!).

Nice house though. This has been today’s edition of “Hockey Cribs.” Thanks for stopping by!