Morning Skate: Space

Happy Friday, folks!

Another week of June is in the books, with the offseason rolling on with little in the way of news for the Bruins.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final won’t be until tomorrow night, so you’ve got another NHL-free night on your calendar.

Game 1 certainly lived up to the hype though - quite a match-up.

The league did unveil a bit of news on Thursday evening, announcing that the salary cap will rise by a whopping $1 million next season.

Rosters will be capped at $82.5 million, the first time the cap has gone up since 2019.

The NHL generated more than $5 billion in revenue last season, so the tiny increase seems a bit odd to me, but I won’t pretend to understand all of the inner machinations of the salary cap.

Supposedly the cap may go up a lot more in three years, so we have that to look forward to!

Anyways, what’s on tap for the weekend?

Today’s discussion topic

In what will absolutely not be a dumpster fire, the Flyers are hiring John Tortorella.

The good part is that at least now we don’t have to hear Bruins fans say he’s what the B’s need (a common Facebook take).