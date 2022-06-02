B’s have remained relatively quiet as The Big Decision looms overhead, but have made some moves to shore up a little bit of depth here and there, and now we can add forward Joona Koppanen to this list!

Koppanen had a pretty good AHL season, even if the P-B’s struggled a bit; 11 goals and 19 assists in 62 games. He’ll likely be returning to Providence next year, and hopefully help them to their first Calder since 1990, and maybe see a few games for the Bruins if they feel like they need his efforts. And since it’s two-way, he doesn’t need to clear waivers either. Good for him!

For now, we wish him a solid summer, and a hearty welcome back to the Bruins organization!