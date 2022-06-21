Rank the Bruins: Have your say on this year’s goalies!

Heading into last season, the Bruins had Tuukka Rask’s “will he or won’t he?” question looming over the crease for the early part of the season.

Throw in a rookie goalie in Jeremy Swayman and a free agent signing in Linus Ullmark, and the Bruins’ crease was as uncertain as it had been in more than a decade.

However, concerns about the B’s goaltending turned out to be largely unwarranted: Rask sadly retired, but the other two guys performed pretty well overall.

To refresh your memory:

Linus Ullmark

26-10-2

95 goals against

.917 save percentage

2.45 GAA

10.8 goals saved above average

Jeremy Swayman

23-14-3

96 goals against

.914 save percentage

2.41 GAA

7.3 goals saved above average

For the sake of sparing us all the discourse, I left Rask out of this year’s rankings. You can thank me later.

(The rankings are being calculated using Google Forms. If you don’t see the form at the link above, it may be due to your browser settings. Let me know in the comments.)