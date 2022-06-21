Rank the Bruins: Kicking off the 2022 player ratings

It’s time for everyone’s favorite summer pastime!

No, not baseball — player ratings!

We do this every year, and we’re going to follow a similar format to last year’s, as that seemed to go over pretty well.

The basics

I’m dividing the team into four categories: goalies, forwards, defensemen, and (new this year) management.

Each group will have a separate Google Form that allows you to rate each player/person on a scale of 1-10.

I’ve created separate forms for readers and writers. At the end, I’ll calculate the averages, compare our ratings, and we’ll roll out the series over the course of the summer.

I’ll probably include some of the more fringe guys in the voting, then either leave them out of the series or compile them all into one post, just for discussion’s sake.

How to vote

As mentioned, we’re operating on a 1-10 scale: 1 is the worst, 10 is the best.

When voting, it’s worth keeping the weight of expectations in mind.

For example, Marc McLaughlin scored three points in 11 games - but does that deserve a bad grade, or did he still exceed expectations?

Obviously there’s nothing scientific here, and people will vote how they vote. However, we got several hundred votes last year, so things eventually even out.

Ideally, you’ll vote once and be done, but I can’t really stop you from voting a bunch of times.

What to expect after that

Once we have all of the ratings in, we’ll publish player reviews for each player.

Highlights, lowlights, etc. We’ll also compare our ratings to yours, and then have a poll allowing people to opine on the ratings.

Democracy at its finest.

What else do I need to know?

Uhhh...not much. Vote and have fun?

One note is that this series is kind of a bear to put together, as it has a ton of moving parts.

Ideally, I’d like to start rolling out ratings at the start of July, but who knows if real life, real work, and my current toddler + infant combo will allow that.