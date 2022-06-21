Swayman named to All-Rookie Team, McAvoy finishes fourth in Norris voting

The NHL dished out the remainder of its end-of-season awards tonight, and while the Bruins weren’t really in the running for any of the big ones, they did still take home some nice accolades.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team after a solid first season in the NHL.

He led rookie goalies in all major statistical categories, including wins, GAA, and save percentage.

Swayman also finished an admirable fifth in Calder Trophy voting, an award that was won by Detroit’s Moritz Seider.

Elsewhere, Charlie McAvoy finished fourth place in Norris Trophy voting, an improvement over last season’s fifth place finish.

While McAvoy was well off the top spot (won by Colorado’s Cale Makar), he did receive a single first-place vote from a generous voter.

McAvoy was also named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team for the first time, another nice feather in his cap.

The big winners on the night were Makar for the Norris, Auston Matthews for the Hart, Igor Shesterkin for the Vezina, and the aforementioned Seider for the Calder.