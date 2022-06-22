Rank the Bruins: Cast your vote on this year’s forward group

The Bruins found themselves in an interesting spot up front this season: one major face was gone (David Krejci) and a whole bunch of new guys were in the mix.

The B’s signed a glut of forwards during free agency last summer, then elected to head into the season with the “2C by committee approach.”

While it wasn’t a disaster (Erik Haula performed admirably, for the most part), it’s hard not to think the Bruins could have gotten more from their forwards.

Normally reliable players like Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron went through extended dry spells. It took a while for David Pastrnak to get going.

Jake DeBrusk demanded a trade. Nick Foligno didn’t really pan out.

The list goes on.

Who exceeded expectations? Who let you down?

Have your say!

(The rankings are being calculated using Google Forms. If you don’t see the form at the link above, it may be due to your browser settings. Let me know in the comments.)