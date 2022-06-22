Morning Skate: Camping

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

We got another sure sign of summer yesterday afternoon, as the Bruins announced the dates for their 2022 Development Camp.

This year’s camp will run from Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. As it has been for a while now, the camp will be held at Warrior Arena.

Each day usually features a few different sessions, so it’s a good chance to see prospects of all stripes in action.

It remains to be seen whether or not the blue-chip prospects are there, though there’s little reason for them to miss it in the middle of July.

There are also usually a handful of non-roster invitees who make things interesting (for July hockey, at least).

Anyways, the team will announce the full roster for camp sometime over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for that...the roster is a little more interesting than the schedule, but we’ll take what news we can get.

Today’s discussion topic

Game 4 of the Final tonight! Does Tampa even it up or did they spend all their energy giving Colorado that best shot on Monday?