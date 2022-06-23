Rank the Bruins: How did this year’s defense perform?

It was a year of ups and downs for the Bruins on defense, with some growth mixed with some slumps, and everything in between.

On the high end, Charlie McAvoy continued his ascent into the league’s upper echelon of defensemen, improving in all three zones.

Jakub Zboril had some nice growth in his game prior to getting injured, which made that injury even more disappointing.

Then there was some inconsistent play from guys like Mike Reilly, Matt Grzelcyk, and Connor Clifton.

Hampus Lindholm barely had a chance to make an impact before he got injured in the playoffs (though he eventually returned).

I guess the point is it was a bit of a mish-mash season this year on the blue line: there was one clear guy at the top of the pile, then there was everyone else.

