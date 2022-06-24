Rank the Bruins: Coach and front office ratings should be interesting

We didn’t do one for this group last year, but I think it goes without saying that this year’s turmoil requires its inclusion.

We’ve discussed the whole situation to death in posts and in the comments, but now’s your chance to put a number to the name.

For the sake of keeping things simple, I decided to just include Bruce Cassidy as head coach.

Sure, we could have included the assistants, but it’s kind of hard to determine what, specifically, Chris Kelly helped with as opposed to Kevin Dean.

The other two characters are pretty self explanatory, and I’m fascinated to see their ratings.

On the one hand, GM Don Sweeney bought at the deadline and tried to improve the team; on the other hand, his wild start to free agency saddled the Bruins with a bunch of dudes who weren’t a true 2C.

For Cam Neely, well...you know that story by now.

(The rankings are being calculated using Google Forms. If you don’t see the form at the link above, it may be due to your browser settings. Let me know in the comments.)