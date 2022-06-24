Morning Skate: Gentle

Happy Friday, folks!

Last Friday in June - can you believe it?

There’s also a pretty decent chance this is the last day of the 2022 NHL season, as Colorado has a chance to win the Stanley Cup on home ice tonight in Game 5.

It’d be silly to count Tampa out, but after a deflating OT loss on home ice in Game 4, it wouldn’t surprise me to see them with little left in the tank tonight.

But that’s why we play the games!

The title of this post is due to the fact that later this morning, the poll/grader for Bruins management will be published.

I just know you’ll all be very kind to Bruins management. After all, what complaints could we possibly have?!

(As a side note, thanks to all who have contributed votes so far. We’ve had hundreds of votes for each category.)

Anyways, some warm weather is on the way in Boston - what’s on tap for the weekend?

Today’s discussion topic

I’m a day late on this, but watching the live broadcast, I had no idea there was any remote “too many men” controversy on Colorado’s game-winning goal in Game 4.

Your take? Seemed to me the kind of loose change that happens 50 times a game and is mostly sour grapes from Tampa, but I’m probably anti-Tampa biased.