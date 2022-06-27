Bruins release six-game, 2022-23 preseason schedule

Now that the 2021-22 season has officially come to a close, the Boston Bruins announced their preseason schedule for next season.

There will be six preseason games ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season beginning on September 24 and wrapping up on October 8. They will face the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils for two games apiece – one home and one away bout each.

The broadcast schedule for the games will be determined at a later time.

The schedule:

AWAY Saturday, September 24 at the Wells Fargo Center vs. the Flyers, 7 pm

HOME Tuesday, September 27 vs. the New York Rangers, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, October 1 vs. Flyers, 1 pm

AWAY Monday, October 3 at the Prudential Center vs. the Devils, 7 pm

AWAY Wednesday, October 5 at Madison Square Garden vs. the Rangers, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, October 8 vs. the Devils, 7 pm