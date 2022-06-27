Bruins officially announce Don Sweeney’s contract extension

The Bruins crossed an item off of their to-do list today, officially announcing that GM Don Sweeney has received a “multi-year” contract extension to remain in his current role.

It’s unclear how long the contract is, but two or three would be the safest bet.

Regardless of how you feel about Sweeney’s prowess as a GM, this announcement was a mere formality after Cam Neely confirmed a month ago that Sweeney would be back with a new deal.

In what’s sure to raise the ire of the “Bruce Cassidy was screwed” crowd, a quote attributed to (but absolutely not actually uttered by) CEO Charlie Jacobs said (empahsis ours):

“We are proud to extend Don Sweeney to a multi-year contract as General Manager of the Boston Bruins. Under his management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contender year in and year out. While we recognize there is work to be done to achieve the ultimate goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston, I’m confident that Don’s commitment to being best-in-class on and off the ice will help us climb that mountain once again.”

Sweeney took over prior to the 2015-2016 season, and the Bruins missed the playoffs that year.

He brought in Cassidy late in the following season, which is when the seeds of the more recent run of success were planted.

Anyways, the Sweeneely partnership remains firmly in place.

In an interesting twist, the Bruins aren’t having any sort of media availability for either Sweeney, Neely, or Jacobs, which is probably for the best.