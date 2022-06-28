Morning Skate: Feelings

Tuesday is upon us, and the angst is running at near-record levels among the Bruins fanbase.

If you’re not Super Online, count yourself lucky (but please continue to come here and comment, we love you).

However, if you’re connected with the hockey-sphere on any manner of social media, you’ll pick up on the vibe that things are very much not good in Bruins Land at the moment.

While we all knew it was coming and many simply resigned themselves to the fact, news of GM Don Sweeney’s extension prompted an outpouring of online snark - quote Tweets and sarcastic comments were through the roof.

Of course, this is the Internet, where if you’re not openly mocking something, you’re not participating; using comments and likes as a true bellwether probably isn’t the best idea.

It’s worth noting, though, how sour the general mood around the organization is at the moment.

Thinking back over the last few years, things got a bit grim around the fan base toward the end of Claude Julien/Peter Chiarelli Era, particularly when you consider the package of the 2014 flame-out followed by two straight playoff DNQ’s.

Maybe that’s where we are now: nearing the logical end of the kind of cycle every franchise endures.

Or maybe the B’s will make a big trade and get everyone back on board! Sports fans are a fickle bunch.

Today’s discussion topic

Have your say in the poll below: