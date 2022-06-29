Morning Skate: Options

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

If rumor and innuendo are to be believed, the Bruins are zeroing in on a head coach:

Friedman on TJMS says it looks like Jim Montgomery and David Quinn are on the #NHLBruins short list for their next head coach, those are the names EF and a lot of other people are focusing on. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 28, 2022

Of course, it seems like the rumors have changed from week to week (though Quinn has always been firmly in the “he’s being strongly considered” mix).

I’d think the B’s would like to have a new coach in place before the draft - not that the coach has much to say about the draft, but just to have one less piece of business out there.

Anyways, we had a decent showing in yesterday’s poll, with 300+ votes. Most of you were kind of pessimistic (48%), but the good news is that only 4% of you were indifferent.

Hey, caring is what counts!

I’m still sifting through the numbers on the player ratings, though hopefully can start on those sooner rather than later.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Sportsnet published a list of possible offseason trade candidates - any names on that list interest you?