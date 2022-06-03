McAvoy, Grzelcyk, and Reilly will all miss the first several months of next season

Were you enjoying a nice, quiet early-June Friday?

Not anymore!

The Bruins announced this evening that half of their defense corps will be out to start the 2022-2023 regular season - and out months, not weeks.

The walking wounded:

Charlie McAvoy had an arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder today. He’s expected to miss six months.

Matt Grzelcyk had surgery on his right shoulder today. He’s expected to miss five months.

Mike Reilly had right ankle tendon surgery and removal of bone fragments today. He’s expected to miss three months.

Kind of wild that all three defensemen had surgery on the same day (and in Grzelcyk and McAvoy’s case, at the same hospital). Maybe there was some kind of group discount.

Anyways, this is some pretty dire news in an offseason that already saw Brad Marchand go on the shelf for months.

If you’re keeping score, that’s McAvoy and Marchand who are likely out until December, with Grzelcyk out until November.

These injuries will give the B’s some flexibility to get creative with LTIR, but...yeah.

Not great!