Morning Skate: Reign

If you walk it back to Friday evening, this sure was a “peaks and valleys” type weekend for Bruins news, eh?

We found out late Friday that the B’s would be without Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy for decent chunks of the early season, then ended the weekend with Patrice Bergeron winning his record-breaking fifth Selke Trophy.

Bookends, etc.

The Lightning found themselves new life in their series, getting a game-winner in the last minute of the third period.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, are rolling right over the Oilers, in spite of Connor McDavid’s best efforts.

Elsewhere in Bruins Land, there was a lot of talk about just bailing on this season due to the mounting injuries, but that probably isn’t going to happen.

While the McAvoy/Grzelcyk/Marchand-less Bruins will probably have a tough time, they may be able to remain afloat long enough to hang in there until they come back.

Unless, of course, Bergeron elects to retire.

In that case, SELL EVERYTHING.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Have your takes on the Rangers changed three games into their series? It sure seems like they’re putting the “fluky run” thoughts to rest, but who knows?