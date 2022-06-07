Sweeney: Bruins need new direction, “new voice” in head coach

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke this morning about the decision to relieve Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach, emphasizing it was part of his recommendation to move forward in a new direction and have a “new voice” in the locker room.

Sweeney said the decision was made after reflecting for a few weeks on the season and was also impacted with where things are headed to start the 2022-23 season with injuries and subsequent surgeries have many key players missing its start.

Speaking with scouts, management, and ownership, the Bruins’ front office arrived at the decision that they needed to make a change as their expectations for this season weren’t met. After a first-round playoff exit, he said the Bruins collectively felt a lot was left on the table. He thought the depth of the lineup didn’t show through against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sweeney said an influence of the decision to move forward without Cassidy was “both the message and how it was being delivered – and more importantly how it was being received.”

He went on to discuss how that message delivery fell to both younger and older guys on the roster and that ownership had to be taken.

“I think the players, you know, felt they were very well prepared but at times, young and old, they struggle,” Sweeney said. “Sometimes that’s the voice that’s in their head and I think ultimately I had to make a decision that takes us in a different path.”

Sweeney said the players themselves didn’t sway his decision and didn’t feel Cassidy ever lost control of the locker room at any point.

“They’re not driving the bus in terms of making my decisions,” Sweeney said. “They impact our hockey club more than any of us. They are invested and they want to know how invested the organization is.”

The Bruins have a list of potential candidates for their head coach position. “The search is going to take me some time to go through and do my due diligence,” Sweeney said.

Some takeaways from his press conference: