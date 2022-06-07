Bruins sign German defenseman Kai Wissmann to a one-year deal

Poor Kai Wissmann — gets an NHL deal, announced during a clusterf*** of a time for his new organization.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday afternoon that they’ve signed Wissmann to a one-year, entry-level contract, bringing the German defenseman into the fold.

The deal counts for $825,000 against the cap.

Wissmann is a big dude: 6’ 4”, 207 pounds. The right-shot defenseman has spent his entire career in Germany, most recently playing for Eisbaren Berlin in Germany’s top division.

Eisbaren Berlin just won their second consecutive DEL title, so Wissmann is skipping town on a high note.

Wissmann has been playing in Germany’s top tier since 2014, though he spent some time on loan at lower divisions in those early years.

It’s hard to say for sure where Wissmann fits, as he’s not exactly “budding prospect” age (he’ll be 26 in October), but he’s not some grizzled veteran either.

He’ll likely start out as depth in Providence, barring a strong showing in camp.

When you consider how many B’s defensemen may be on the shelf come October, they’ll need all the help they can get.

Wissmann is coming off of a pretty strong showing for Germany at the recently completed IIHF World Championships, putting up seven points in eight games (2G, 5A).

Welcome to the organization!

Hopefully we get a chance to hear Jack Edwards dust off the Dennis Seidenberg-era “GERMAN ENGINEERING” line.