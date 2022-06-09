Reports: Cassidy was told he'd be back as coach, then fired a couple weeks later

Just when you think the Bruce Cassidy saga can't get any more saga-y, we get another twist to the tale!

Cassidy met with the media virtually this morning, in a session apparently facilitated by his former employer.

As you would imagine, the firing still seemed quite raw for Cassidy. At times, he mentioned his love for the city, the organization, how important it all was to him, etc.

Once the questions from the media started, the whole situation received a bit more clarity, and it isn't a good look for the Bruins.

Like the players, Cassidy had his own exit interview with his bosses shortly after the season ended. At that interview, he was led to believe that his job was safe.

Cassidy says the message in his end-of-year meetings was, "Status quo."



Was under the impression he would be coaching next season on the final year of his deal. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) June 9, 2022

Cassidy also noted that he had conversations with Cam Neely about some of the much discussed "communication issues."

I asked Bruce if he was ever approached by Bruins management about his message delivery, and namely calling players out in the media. He confirmed that Neely went to him and told him to "be careful" with that. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) June 9, 2022

He later noted that he didn't think that he had communication problems with GM Don Sweeney, so read into that what you will.

As you may have guessed, Cassidy also noted that he's looking to get back to work as soon as possible, and has already spoken to a couple of NHL teams.

It's hard to imagine him being on the coaching market for too long.

If Cassidy's version of events is accurate, and the team did in fact tell him he would be back, then change their mind, it's pretty embarrassing for the organization.

Reading between the lines, it's not a stretch to say that it appears to be Neely who had the bigger problem with Cassidy and his coaching style.

He was also the more vocal one with his criticism at his end of season press conference, so draw your own conclusions.

In any case, this should be just about the end of the coaching saga.

However, the way it was allegedly handled certainly doesn't paint a rosy picture for whoever the Bruins end up choosing as Cassidy's successor.