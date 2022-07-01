SB Nation Reacts: What’s the Bruins’ biggest need heading into next season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Bruins fans and fans across the country.

The Bruins are facing a variety of questions this offseason, a couple of which appear to be sorted: Patrice Bergeron is reportedly returning, and Jim Montgomery will reportedly be the team’s next coach.

So...1C back, new coach. Check, check.

However, there’s still some work to be done for a team that got bounced in the first round of this spring’s playoffs.

I think most Bruins fans will agree that a total teardown isn’t needed, but where folks will differ is on the idea of what needs to be addressed most.

Now’s your chance to have your say in this survey, part of SB Nation Reacts, which aims to take the pulse of fan bases across the sports world.

So...what do you think?

We can only fit so many options in a poll, so if you think the biggest need is something not listed, sound off below!

