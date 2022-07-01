Bruins officially name Jim Montgomery head coach

It’s now officially official: Jim Montgomery will be the 29th head coach of the Boston Bruins.

In true Bruins fashion, the team dumped the news at 3 PM on the Friday of 4th of July weekend, though it was all but announced last night.

In a press release, GM Don Sweeney had this to say:

“The Boston Bruins are pleased to introduce Jim Montgomery as the next head coach of the Boston Bruins and welcome Jim, his wife, Emily, and his children, JP, Colin, Ava and Olivia, to the city of Boston. Jim has a winning history, and throughout the interview process he conveyed his ability to connect with all types of players while also demanding that his teams play with structure. We are excited for Jim to begin to make his imprint on our team.”

Montgomery has spent the last two seasons as an assistant in St. Louis, joining them after they won the Cup in 2019, so there are no bad vibes there.

The B’s said Montgomery will meet the media the week after the draft, so we’ll have to wait until then to hear what the man himself has to say.