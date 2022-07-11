Morning Skate: Future

Happy Monday, folks.

Full work week coming up after a holiday week prior (at least here in the States)...buckle up.

For the Bruins, the past few days have been all about looking forward: first, there was the draft late last week, which featured a new crop of (hopefully) future Bruins.

Then, on Sunday evening, the B’s released the schedule and roster for this year’s Development Camp, which kicks off today.

Camp will run through Friday. The full camp roster, with an asterisk indicating non-roster invitees, can be seen below.

Forwards: Joseph Abate, John Beecher, Riley Duran, Jamie Engelbert*, Riese Gaber*, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Oskar Jellvik, Trevor Kuntar, Dans Locmelis, Matias Mantykivi, Marc McLaughlin, Georgi Merkulov, Quinn Olson, Tyler Paquette*, Matthew Poitras, Porter Schachle*, Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Mike Callahan, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Grant Gabriele, J.D. Greenway, William Worge Kreu*, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Dustyn McFaul, Jacob Wilson

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Gabriel Carriere*, Reid Dyck, Philip Svedeback

As you can see, several picks from Friday are in the mix, as are some kids from last year’s draft; rapidly ascending prospect Mason Lohrei is on the list as well, but due to injury/surgery, he’s expected to be an off-ice participant only.

One quirky name: Marc McLaughlin, who will be at camp despite already scoring in the NHL.

Anyways, what’s on tap for your Monday?

Today’s discussion topic

Anyone you’re particularly interested in seeing at camp?

Merkulov interests me, and I’d also like to see how Beecher looks in comparison to the “newer” kids in the mix.