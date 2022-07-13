Today around 11, the Bruins decided they were gonna go make themselves a trade to open Free Agency, and it started with a one-for-one:

Erik Haula is heading to the #NJDevils in the Pavel Zacha deal. Confirmed. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 13, 2022

A Forward who can play both Center and Left Wing, Zacha has been playing with the New Jersey Devils ever since he was drafted in That Draft We Don’t Speak About, and has been a solid play-driving force down there in their depth, primarily as a playmaker and assist-getter.

Unfortunately, the Devils myriad woes have ultimately left whatever positives he brings to the table a drop of decency in an ocean of suck, just like Jack Hughes.

Analytically, he’s honestly not that bad at all, bringing the play-driving force that the Bruins have badly needed at either wing or center.

Pavel Zacha (traded to Boston) is a decent play-driver with a poor finishing touch. pic.twitter.com/tXWhwP7FGf — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022

Zacha is also 6’4, for the macrophiles in the audience who care about that sort of thing.

The B's will have to sign the RFA Zacha to a new deal - he made $2.25 million against Jersey's cap last year, for reference.

Erik Haula’s tenure in Boston was brief, but we will thank him for his time here, and hope he does well in New Jersey.

And, unless this is facilitating part of another trade down the line...

Welcome Pavel Zacha to the Boston Bruins!!!!