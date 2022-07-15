Morning Skate: Introduction

Happy Friday, folks!

The weekend is in sight. Will the weekend feature more intrigue about the Bruins’ top two centers? Will we finally have clarity? Will Superman be able to stop the speeding train in time?

Tune in next week to find out!

There were two Bruins-related highlights on Thursday:

Pavel Zacha met the media.

The Bruins hired Danielle Marmer to help develop prospects.

In the “fun facts” file, Zacha had apparently already been living in Boston in the summer, after coming up several years ago to train with Mike Boyle, the legendary strength and conditioning coach.

Zacha started coming up here with former Devils teammates Brian Boyle and Jimmy Hayes, then stuck around (apparently his soon-to-be wife is from Needham). Small world!

Marmer is a graduate of the B’s Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program, and has a strong playing, coaching, and development background at the college level.

She’ll be working with Adam McQuaid to “help develop prospects throughout the entire Bruins system.”

Welcome aboard, Danielle!

Today’s discussion topic

If you were given 100 attempts in a shootout against an NHL goalie, do you think you’d score at all?