Morning Skate: Next

Happy Monday, folks - a new week is upon us.

If you’re in the Boston area, we’re about to enter a heat wave (according to the forecast, at least), with a solid run of 90+ degree days.

Stay cool, hydrate, etc.

There were a few minor bits of Bruins news over the weekend, with Jack Ahcan reportedly signing a one-year extension and the newly acquired Pavel Zacha reportedly electing for salary arbitration.

Sky will have you covered on Zacha with a post later this morning, but the Ahcan signing makes a fair bit of sense given how shorthanded the Bruins project to be on D to start the season.

Other than that, we’re officially in the “now what?” portion of the offseason: development camp is over, the whirlwind early days of free agency are over, and its just...July.

Will this be the week we get news on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, or both?

Time will tell.

Today’s discussion topic

It’s OK to be both, but I feel like there’s often a pretty definitive split: are you a lake/river person or an ocean person?

I am firmly ocean, but I also recognize that may be because I was blessed to grow up and live near the coast.