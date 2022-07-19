Morning Skate: Business

Tuesday - July rolls on.

It was another day of minor moves for the Bruins yesterday, as they continue to take care of organizational business, even if they still haven’t made those big moves we’re all waiting on.

Yesterday, the B’s announced:

A one-year, two-way deal for Jack Ahcan, news of which came out on Sunday.

A one-year, two-way deal for Matt Filipe, the former Northeastern Husky who spent last season with Providence.

A three-year, entry-level contract for defenseman Ryan Mast, who the B’s selected in the fifth round last year and spent last season in Sarnia.

In a slightly more intriguing move (no offense to the guys above), the Providence Bruins signed defenseman Fedor Gordeev to a one-year AHL contract.

Gordeev is a big lad - 6’6”, 225 points, and a left-shot defenseman.

Gordeev was drafted by the Leafs in the fifth round back in 2017, but never caught on organizationally.

After aging out of the OHL, he had a cup of coffee in the AHL with the Iowa Wild, before spending last season with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

In 69 games last season, he had 5G-17A-22PTS totals, plus 73 PIM.

At least one Minnesota Wild blog was high on him earlier this season, so...we’ll see!

Anyways, today would be a great day to announce contracts for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

Today’s discussion topic

In the same vein as Gordeev, is there a guy the Bruins acquired at that level who you were convinced was going to turn out to be a steal?

Like not a marquee trade, but a low-level move for a guy who wasn’t expected to do much.

I thought the B’s would be the team to fully unlock Kenny Agostino’s potential.