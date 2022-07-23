Studnicka signs new two-year deal with Bruins

Jack Studnicka has signed a two-year deal with the Boston Bruins, with an annual cap of $762,500, GM Don Sweeney announced. It will be a two-way deal for this upcoming season and a one-way deal for the 2023-24 season.

Studnicka has played 37 games over three seasons for the Bruins, with seven total points during that time frame.

Last season, the forward appeared in 15 games with the B’s and registered three assists. He averaged a 12:35 TOI in those games.

He spent the majority of the season with the Providence Bruins where he accumulated 35 points on 10 goals and 25 assists in 41 games.

The young center didn’t get much consistency up with the Bruins in the 2021-22 season. But under a new coach and some needed space upfront with players recovering from surgeries at the beginning of the season - and still waiting for other * ahem * centers to re-sign or possibly come back - maybe he’ll be able to find his spot on the right wing or his natural center.