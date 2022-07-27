Morning Skate: Ups and downs

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The slow season continues, and the fine folks over at The Athletic are passing the time by ranking the league’s best contracts and worst contracts.

The articles, both written by Dom Luszczyszyn, use all kinds of empirical data to reach their conclusions, so it’s a little more complicated than “cap hit divided by points,” or something similar.

I won’t share the entire articles out of respect for the subscription model (though both appear free to read at the moment), but the B’s had two guys on the “best” list: Charlie McAvoy (2) and Brad Marchand (4).

Interestingly, a Bruins name appeared in the “honorable mention” section of the “worst” list, and it’s probably not who you’d think: Hampus Lindholm.

There weren’t any breakdowns for those guys, so we’re left to puzzle out the reasoning for Lindholm’s inclusion on the list - it could be due to injuries, could be due to the contract length and his age, the NMCs, etc.

Tyler Seguin, who has seen his production significantly curtailed by injuries in recent years, took the #1 spot on the “worst” list.

Today’s discussion topic

What’s your take on the Lindholm contract- does it deserve inclusion on that list, or is it too harsh?

I get the worries about the age and term, but he should fill a major need for the team; in some ways, you gotta do what you gotta do.