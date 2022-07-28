Morning Skate: Alumni

The week rolls on, and Thursday is upon is.

It’s kind of hard to believe that we’re just days away from the start of August, but that also always seems like how it goes - one day it’s the beginning of summer, the next you’re staring down August.

There hasn’t been much in the way of real Bruins news this week, aside from Charlie McAvoy getting engaged, which is nice.

There were, however, a few bits of news regarding former Bruins:

Danton Heinen, who will forever be a polarizing player in these parts, signed a one-year, $1 million contract extension with the Penguins. That seems like a bargain for a guy who scored 21 goals in 83 games (including playoffs).

Mark Stuart, the rugged 2010s-era blueliner, was hired by the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach.

It’s nice to see Stuart graduate to the NHL after a few years as an assistant at the NCAA level.

I always thought guys like him got dealt a rough hand - he was traded from the Bruins during the 2011 season, then saw his former teammates go on to win the Cup that same year.

It’s gotta be hard to watch, as I’m sure there’s a mixture of happiness for your former pals and bitterness that you just barely missed out.

Anyways, this has been your dose of 2010s nostalgia.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Some of you have commented about the Italy trip a number of current and former Bruins are currently on - any of you have Italy takes?

I’ve been to Milan (didn’t really like it), Como (it was OK but I’m not rich enough to really enjoy it), and Venice (one of the coolest places I’ve visited).

This has been SCoC Travels - your guide to destinations around the globe.