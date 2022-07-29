Morning Skate: Threads

Happy Friday, folks.

Last Friday in July - here’s to hoping it’s a good one.

We’re going to start rolling out our 2022 Player/Management Reviews on Monday, so you’ll have something else to talk about besides the Morning Skate.

Other than that, all is quiet on the Bruins front (and really, around the league).

The big (or what qualifies as big in late July) hockey news yesterday was the story that Adidas plans to bail on being the league’s jersey provider after two more seasons.

It’s a curious move, as Adidas reportedly paid a gigantic sum for the rights, then they and the league really trumpeted the new partnership.

Instead, Adidas has opted to let its current seven-year deal expire after the 2023-2024 season, when we’ll see a new jersey supplier.

Back to Reebok? Nike? Something new? Time will tell.

Today’s discussion topic

What were your takes on the Adidas jerseys?

I used to be a big collector of hockey jerseys, but kind of cut back before the Adidas deal (and I’m now selling most of them, but that’s neither here nor there).

As a result, I never really experienced what they were like. I’d heard/read that the Fanatics repliacs weren’t great.

I miss the heavy, sweater-like CCMs of the early 2000s.