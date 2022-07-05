Morning Skate: Retraction

Happy Tuesday, folks! Hope your long weekend was a good one.

We had some great weather in the Boston area this weekend, with the 3rd and 4th both nice for the first time in a couple years.

Happy times.

While nothing officially happened, the Bruins had themselves a noteworthy weekend for two reasons.

First, Jake DeBrusk has apparently rescinded his trade request after all:

Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022

I don't think many of us are shocked at this - we all knew DeBrusk had beef with Cassidy.

It also seems pretty clear that DeBrusk was one of the "young" players Cam Neely got on Bruce Cassidy about.

It'll be interesting to see now what Jim Montgomery can get out of DeBrusk.

The kid had a good year after getting promoted...can he keep it up?

Next, and this one is far more speculative, is this:

Kypreos on Kadri: "The number I hear is it starts at 8 and it could go as high as $10M, the teams that I'm hearing out there, two teams that can stroke that cheque right now are Seattle and the Boston Bruins". — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 4, 2022

Some of you have opined that the Bruins should call on Kadri, but at that price?

Big yikes.

I have no idea how the Bruins bring back Bergeron and sign Kadri to a deal like that, especially with DeBrusk likely staying.

I guess we'll see!

Anyways, what's on tap for today?