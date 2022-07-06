Morning Skate: Dealing

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The 2022 NHL Draft is looming, with the first round set for Thursday in Montreal.

The Bruins, as usual, don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft; however, there were some rumors circulating yesterday that the team may be willing to package its second-round pick and a player to move up.

Mike Reilly’s and Matt Grzelcyk’s names were the ones most floated (both here and on Twitter), but it remains to be seen if the Bruins are, in fact, looking to deal.

We’ll find out in short order.

A few housekeeping things:

Cam Neely and Don Sweeney will have a pre-draft media availability this morning at 10:30. My guess is they’ll get plenty of questions not related to the draft.

The Bruins signed a couple of AHL guys to contract extensions yesterday: both Kyle Keyser and Nick Wolff were signed to one-year, two-way deals.

Today’s discussion topic

Something I missed a few weeks ago: the NHL is reportedly looking to bring back the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 - what’s your level of interest?

I feel like the only thing most remember from the last one was the kids team lighting it up...the rest of the tournament wasn’t very interesting.