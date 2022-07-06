Bruins release 2022-23 schedule

It may only be July, but we are just over three months from the start of the 2022-23 season!

The Boston Bruins announced their 2022-23 schedule and their season officially starts on October 12 against the Washington Capitals on the road. The Bruins’ first home game of the season is slated for October 15 when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

In October, the Bruins will kick things off with six home games in 12 days and only be on the road for three games during the month.

The B’s will play their most home games of the season during March with nine of 15 games for the month in Boston. They’ll be home only three games in February - with seven dates on the road.

Some key dates:

The Caroline Hurricanes return to Boston on November 25 in the two’s first meeting since the Canes eliminated the Bruins in the first round last season.

The B’s will face the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Champs, the Colorado Avalanche, at home on December 3.

The Bruins will also host Bruce Cassidy for the first time in his new head coaching position for the Vegas Golden Knights on December 5 at the TD Garden.

And then just like that, the Bruins will wrap up their season series against both the Avalanche and the Golden Knights during a short road trip a few days later from December 9-11.

January 2 is also the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park with a start time of 2 pm.

Homestands and road trips:

The Bruins’ longest homestand will be a five-game homestand from December 13-22. They also have a four-game homestand in October (20-27) and March (2-11).

The B’s longest road trips stretch five games apiece - the first January 24, 2023 - February 1, 2023 against Eastern Conference teams including the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. The other big road trip is from March 12 - 19, 2023 with five games.

Here is the schedule! Home games are in bold:

OCTOBER

AWAY Wednesday, October 12 AT Washington Capitals, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, October 15 vs. Coyotes, 7 pm

HOME Monday, October 17 vs. Florida Panthers, 7 pm

AWAY Tuesday, October 18 AT Ottawa Senators, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, October 20 vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, October 22 vs. Minnesota Wild, 1 pm

HOME Tuesday, October 25 vs. Dallas Stars, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, October 27 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 pm

AWAY Friday, October 28 AT Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 pm

NOVEMBER

AWAY Tuesday, November 1 AT Penguins, 7 pm

AWAY Thursday, November 3 AT New York Rangers, 7 pm

AWAY Saturday, November 5 AT Maple Leafs, 7 pm

HOME Monday, November 7 vs. St. Louis Blues, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, November 10 vs. Calgary Flames, 7 pm

AWAY Saturday, November 12 AT Buffalo Sabres, 7 pm

HOME Sunday, November 13 vs. Vancouver Canucks, 6 pm

HOME Thursday, November 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, November 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 7 pm

AWAY Monday, November 21 AT Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 pm

AWAY Wednesday, November 23 AT Panthers, 7 pm

HOME Friday, November 25 vs. Hurricanes, 1 pm

HOME Tuesday, November 29 vs. Lightning, 7 pm

DECEMBER

HOME Saturday, December 3 vs. Avalanche, 7 pm

HOME Monday, December 5 vs. Golden Knights, 7 pm

AWAY Wednesday, December 7 AT Avalanche, 7 pm

AWAY Friday, December 9 AT Coyotes, 7:30 pm

AWAY Sunday, December 11 AT Golden Knights, 5 pm

HOME Tuesday, December 13 vs. New York Islanders, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, December 15 vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, December 17 vs. Blue Jackets, 1 pm

HOME Monday, December 19 vs. Panthers, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, December 22 vs. Winnipeg Jets, 7 pm

AWAY Friday, December 23 AT New Jersey Devils , 7 pm

AWAY Tuesday, December 27 AT Ottawa Senators, 7 pm

AWAY Wednesday, December 28 AT Devils, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, December 31 vs. Sabres, 1 pm

JANUARY

HOME Monday, January 2 vs. Penguins, 2 pm WINTER CLASSIC at Fenway Park

AWAY Thursday, January 5 AT Kings, 7:30 pm

AWAY Saturday, January 7 AT San Jose Sharks, 7:30 pm

AWAY Monday, January 8 AT Ducks, 5:30 pm

HOME Thursday, January 12 vs. Seattle Kraken, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, January 14 vs. Maple Leafs, 7 pm

HOME Monday, January 16 vs. Flyers, 1 pm

AWAY Wednesday, January 18 AT Islanders, 7:30 pm

AWAY Thursday, January 19 AT Rangers, 7 pm

HOME Sunday, January 22 vs. Sharks, 7 pm

AWAY Tuesday, January 24 AT Canadiens, 7 pm

AWAY Thursday, January 26 AT Lightning, 7 pm

AWAY Saturday, January 28 AT Panthers, 6 pm

AWAY Sunday, January 29 AT Hurricanes, 5 pm

FEBRUARY

AWAY Wednesday, February 1 AT Maple Leafs, 7:30 pm

HOME Saturday, February 11 vs. Capitals, 3 pm

AWAY Tuesday, February 14 AT Dallas Stars, 7:30 pm

AWAY Thursday, February 16 AT Nashville Predators, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, February 18 vs. Islanders, 5 pm

HOME Monday, February 20 vs. Senators, 1 pm

AWAY Thursday, February 23 AT Kraken, 7 pm

AWAY Saturday, February 25 AT Canucks, 4 pm

AWAY Monday, February 27 AT Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 pm

AWAY Tuesday, February 28 AT Flames, 7 pm

MARCH

HOME Thursday, March 2 vs. Sabres 7 pm

HOME Saturday, March 4 vs. Rangers, 3 pm

HOME Thursday, March 9 vs. Oilers, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, March 11 vs. Red Wings, 1 pm

AWAY Sunday, March 12 AT Red Wings, 1 pm

AWAY Tuesday, March 14 AT Blackhawks, 7:30 pm

AWAY Thursday, March 16 AT Jets , 7 pm

AWAY Saturday, March 18 AT Wild, 1 pm

AWAY Sunday, March 19 AT Sabres, 1 pm

HOME Tuesday, March 21 vs. Senators, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, March 23 vs. Canadiens, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, March 25 vs. Lightning, 1 pm

AWAY Sunday, March 26 AT HURRICANES, 5 pm

HOME Tuesday, March 28 vs. Predators, 7 pm

HOME Thursday, March 30 vs. Blue Jackets, 7 pm

APRIL

AWAY Saturday, April 1 AT Penguins, 3 pm

AWAY Sunday, April 2 AT Blues, 2:30 pm

HOME Thursday, April 6 vs. Maple Leafs, 7 pm

HOME Saturday, April 8 vs. Devils, 7 pm

AWAY Sunday, April 9 AT Flyers, 6 pm

HOME Tuesday, April 11 vs. Capitals, 7 pm

Away Thursday, April 13 At Canadiens, 7 pm