Morning Skate: Sideline

It’s Thursday, and it’s also the first day of the 2022 NHL Draft!

A whole bunch of youths will have their NHL dreams come true (or the first step in those dreams, at least) over the next few days, which is pretty cool.

The Bruins won’t be participating in the festivities tonight, at least as of Thursday morning - there are still rumors out there that the B’s are looking to trade into the first round.

There was plenty of news (or what qualifies for news in July) trickling out for the B’s yesterday, most of which you fine folks covered in yesterday’s Morning Skate comments:

Patrice Bergeron’s future is a little more nebulous than we may have thought, with Don Sweeney saying the team is “excited that [Bergeron] is considering playing.” Obviously Sweeney may just be hedging his bets here, as it still seems more likely than not that Bergeron is back.

Sweeney has talked to David Krejci and his agent; there’s little to report on that front other than they’ve talked.

Sweeney is meeting with David Pastrnak’s agent in Montreal this week to begin or further talks about a contract extension.

Basically, a whole lot of “uhh...we’ll see. Things are doing things and stuff.”

Today’s discussion topic

What does your gut tell you - are the Bruins picking earlier than 54th overall this year, or are they standing pat?