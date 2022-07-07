SB Nation Reacts: A clear consensus on the Bruins’ biggest area of need

I suppose it’s a little disingenuous for me to use David Krejci for the photo accompanying this post, as you fine folks didn’t tell me that Krejci is the Bruins’ biggest offseason need.

However, most of you did agree that a true replacement for Krejci at 2C is the biggest issue facing the Bruins this summer, to the tune of 63% of the vote in our SB Nation Reacts survey.

The full results:

I suppose I could have gone with a slightly more controversial question, as we all know that 2C remains an issue - but I was curious how folks felt about the system in the wake of Bruce Cassidy’s departure, as well as the defense after some stumbles in the postseason.

However, it ended up being deja vu all over again, as fans are heading into next season (at least right now) the same way they headed into last season: wondering what’s going to happen with second-line center.

It’s no knock on Erik Haula, who played admirably at times; it’s more the fact that most fans can’t help but think the Bruins need a little more at 2C to truly feature two consistently dangerous lines up top.

For my money, if the Bruins are looking for a center on the free agency market and not via trade, I’d prefer they take a flyer on a possibly still good Krejci rather than commit a ton of money and term to someone like Nazem Kadri.

I guess we’ll see - thanks for voting and sharing your opinion for SB Nation Reacts! We’ll probably do a few more of these over the course of the season, along with our more standard instant results polls.

