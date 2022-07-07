 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins NHL Entry Draft LIVETHREAD

We’ve got a day to wait, but there’s no guarantee that can’t change.

By SkyonAir
/ new
2021 NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Mike Penhollow/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome back to the Boy Auction, everybody. It’s been so long.

This is where you can banter about the draft, and remember, the Bruins picks are going to pan out and everyone else is going bust.

The Basics:

First Round’s start: 7pm EST

2nd to 7th Round’s start: 11am EST

First Round Broadcast partners: ESPN, ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS

Rest of the Draft Broadcast partners: NHLN, ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS

Bruins Draft picks (So far, anyway):

  • 54th overall
  • 91st overall
  • 119th overall
  • 183rd overall
  • 200th overall
  • 215th overall

And with that? Let’s enjoy the NHL Draft!!! Which team will go off board first?

Loading comments...