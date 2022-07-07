Welcome back to the Boy Auction, everybody. It’s been so long.

This is where you can banter about the draft, and remember, the Bruins picks are going to pan out and everyone else is going bust.

The Basics:

First Round’s start: 7pm EST

2nd to 7th Round’s start: 11am EST

First Round Broadcast partners: ESPN, ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS

Rest of the Draft Broadcast partners: NHLN, ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS

Bruins Draft picks (So far, anyway):

54th overall

91st overall

119th overall

183rd overall

200th overall

215th overall

And with that? Let’s enjoy the NHL Draft!!! Which team will go off board first?