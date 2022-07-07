Welcome back to the Boy Auction, everybody. It’s been so long.
This is where you can banter about the draft, and remember, the Bruins picks are going to pan out and everyone else is going bust.
The Basics:
First Round’s start: 7pm EST
2nd to 7th Round’s start: 11am EST
First Round Broadcast partners: ESPN, ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS
Rest of the Draft Broadcast partners: NHLN, ESPN+, SportsNet, TVAS
Bruins Draft picks (So far, anyway):
- 54th overall
- 91st overall
- 119th overall
- 183rd overall
- 200th overall
- 215th overall
And with that? Let’s enjoy the NHL Draft!!! Which team will go off board first?
