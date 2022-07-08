LIVETHREAD: 2022 NHL Draft, Day 2

Let’s do it again, only let’s cram a whole bunch more rounds into one day!

The first round of the draft took place last night, with some trades, out-of-left-field picks, and general intrigue.

Next up? The rest! Rounds 2 through 7 will be today, starting at 11 AM. We’re in for another day of “who?” and “why him?” and all kinds of other chaos in Montreal.

Not a bad way to spend a summer Friday.

If you’re in the US, you can find draft coverage on ESPN+ and NHL Network; if you’re in Canada, Sportsnet and TVA Sports have you covered.

Rather than set up a Morning Skate today, we’ll just go with this livethread to keep you entertained all day.

We’ll have coverage of who the Bruins pick in separate posts, but for now, you can use this post as a thread for all things Day 2.

So...discuss.