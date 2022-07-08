The Bruins used their 2nd round pick for the day to select Ontario-born Center Matthew Poitras of the Guelph Storm today!
Poitras has been characterized as a extremely high-effort player whose work ethic has earned him praise from scouts, which compliments his 200-foot game that he uses primarily in playmaking: helping the high-octane guns of the Storm to great heights. His skating and agility have also been praised, while his pass-first mentality means little data is known about his shot’s efficacy; he’s trying to make goals, not score them, which could help him in the future...but he’s gotta show a little more offensive flair. Really, if there’s any knock against him, it seems that there’s still offense on the table, and that he’s a little slim. Those things can be ironed out if developed right.
The @Storm_City's dynamic duo connects once again #NHLDraft prospect Matthew Poitras finds @AnaheimDucks prospect Sasha Pastujov (@sashapastujov12) for his 34th of the season ️ pic.twitter.com/h6B6ohYdus— OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 8, 2022
Matthew Poitras Stats
|Season
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|Season
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|2016-2017
|Whitby Wildcats
|QC Int PW
|3
|3
|2
|5
|2
|2018-2019
|Whitby Wildcats U15 AAA
|ETAHL U15
|16
|8
|6
|14
|39
|2019-2020
|Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA
|ETAHL U16
|36
|26
|42
|68
|28
|Whitby Wildcats U18 AAA
|ETAHL U18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA
|Toronto Titans U16
|5
|5
|2
|7
|2
|Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA
|OMHA MM AAA
|5
|5
|5
|10
|12
|2020-2021
|Guelph Storm
|OHL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2021-2022
|Guelph Storm
|OHL
|68
|21
|29
|50
|58
Please help us welcome Matt to the Boston Bruins!
Loading comments...