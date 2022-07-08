 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bruins select Matthew Poitras 54th overall

A Guelph boy doing some playmaking for the B’s!

By SkyonAir
Age: 18

Height: 5’11

Weight: 176 lbs.

Team: Guelph Storm (OHL)

The Bruins used their 2nd round pick for the day to select Ontario-born Center Matthew Poitras of the Guelph Storm today!

Poitras has been characterized as a extremely high-effort player whose work ethic has earned him praise from scouts, which compliments his 200-foot game that he uses primarily in playmaking: helping the high-octane guns of the Storm to great heights. His skating and agility have also been praised, while his pass-first mentality means little data is known about his shot’s efficacy; he’s trying to make goals, not score them, which could help him in the future...but he’s gotta show a little more offensive flair. Really, if there’s any knock against him, it seems that there’s still offense on the table, and that he’s a little slim. Those things can be ironed out if developed right.

Matthew Poitras Stats

Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
2016-2017 Whitby Wildcats QC Int PW 3 3 2 5 2
2018-2019 Whitby Wildcats U15 AAA ETAHL U15 16 8 6 14 39
2019-2020 Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA ETAHL U16 36 26 42 68 28
Whitby Wildcats U18 AAA ETAHL U18 0 0 0 0 0
Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA Toronto Titans U16 5 5 2 7 2
Whitby Wildcats U16 AAA OMHA MM AAA 5 5 5 10 12
2020-2021 Guelph Storm OHL 0 0 0 0 0
2021-2022 Guelph Storm OHL 68 21 29 50 58
Please help us welcome Matt to the Boston Bruins!

