Age: 18 Height: 5’11 Weight: 176 lbs. Team: Guelph Storm (OHL)

The Bruins used their 2nd round pick for the day to select Ontario-born Center Matthew Poitras of the Guelph Storm today!

Poitras has been characterized as a extremely high-effort player whose work ethic has earned him praise from scouts, which compliments his 200-foot game that he uses primarily in playmaking: helping the high-octane guns of the Storm to great heights. His skating and agility have also been praised, while his pass-first mentality means little data is known about his shot’s efficacy; he’s trying to make goals, not score them, which could help him in the future...but he’s gotta show a little more offensive flair. Really, if there’s any knock against him, it seems that there’s still offense on the table, and that he’s a little slim. Those things can be ironed out if developed right.

The @Storm_City's dynamic duo connects once again #NHLDraft prospect Matthew Poitras finds @AnaheimDucks prospect Sasha Pastujov (@sashapastujov12) for his 34th of the season ️ pic.twitter.com/h6B6ohYdus — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 8, 2022

Please help us welcome Matt to the Boston Bruins!