Bruins trade 91st pick, select Cole Spicer 117th overall.

A trade, and then a couple of new B’s! Here’s the first!

By SkyonAir
The Bruins traded their 91st pick in order to trade down...

...And they’ve gone ahead and selected Cole Spicer from the US Development program!

Spicer is another 200 foot player, big on effort and on making big defensive plays that has been able to save the states on more than one occasion. His skill ceiling is low, but he’s not some grinder; give him some space, and he can do some really impressive stuff.

He’ll be heading to the NCAA to play for Minnesota-Duluth this year, so we’ll see how his 200 foot game evolves once there.

Cole Spicer Stats

Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
2017-2018 Grand Forks Bantam AA 14U AA 50 34 44 78 20
2018-2019 MN North Dakota 15U AAA MNBEL 14U 12 15 8 23 -
Grand Forks Central High USHS-ND 25 14 11 25 12
Minnesota Blades Selects U15 WSI U15 7 0 4 4 2
2019-2020 Team Forest USA-S15 4 1 0 1 0
Honeybaked 15U AAA HPHL 15U 14 8 13 21 8
Honeybaked 15U AAA 15U AAA 63 51 118 169 -
2020-2021 U.S. National U17 Team USDP 29 4 4 8 12
USNTDP Juniors USHL 20 2 2 4 8
2021-2022 U.S. National U18 Team USDP 58 20 19 39 22
USNTDP Juniors USHL 26 10 6 16 10
USA U18 WJC-18 6 3 2 5 2
2022-2023 Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth NCAA - - - - -

Welcome Cole to the Boston Bruins!

