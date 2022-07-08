Bruins trade 91st pick, select Cole Spicer 117th overall.

The Bruins traded their 91st pick in order to trade down...

...And they’ve gone ahead and selected Cole Spicer from the US Development program!

Spicer is another 200 foot player, big on effort and on making big defensive plays that has been able to save the states on more than one occasion. His skill ceiling is low, but he’s not some grinder; give him some space, and he can do some really impressive stuff.

️ ️ ️ Cole Spicer spicing things up with a breakaway goal that puts @usahockey up 7-3 over Canada.#U18Worlds #CANUSA pic.twitter.com/iZvlQ63FrO — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 23, 2022

He’ll be heading to the NCAA to play for Minnesota-Duluth this year, so we’ll see how his 200 foot game evolves once there.

Welcome Cole to the Boston Bruins!