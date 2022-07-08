Bruins trade 91st pick, select Cole Spicer 117th overall.

The Bruins traded their 91st pick in order to trade down...
The trade details. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mZeAfziihD— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 8, 2022
...And they’ve gone ahead and selected Cole Spicer from the US Development program!
Spicer is another 200 foot player, big on effort and on making big defensive plays that has been able to save the states on more than one occasion. His skill ceiling is low, but he’s not some grinder; give him some space, and he can do some really impressive stuff.
️ ️ ️ Cole Spicer spicing things up with a breakaway goal that puts @usahockey up 7-3 over Canada.#U18Worlds #CANUSA pic.twitter.com/iZvlQ63FrO— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) April 23, 2022
He’ll be heading to the NCAA to play for Minnesota-Duluth this year, so we’ll see how his 200 foot game evolves once there.
Cole Spicer Stats
|Season
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|Season
|Team
|League
|GP
|G
|A
|TP
|PIM
|2017-2018
|Grand Forks Bantam AA
|14U AA
|50
|34
|44
|78
|20
|2018-2019
|MN North Dakota 15U AAA
|MNBEL 14U
|12
|15
|8
|23
|-
|Grand Forks Central High
|USHS-ND
|25
|14
|11
|25
|12
|Minnesota Blades Selects U15
|WSI U15
|7
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2019-2020
|Team Forest
|USA-S15
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Honeybaked 15U AAA
|HPHL 15U
|14
|8
|13
|21
|8
|Honeybaked 15U AAA
|15U AAA
|63
|51
|118
|169
|-
|2020-2021
|U.S. National U17 Team
|USDP
|29
|4
|4
|8
|12
|USNTDP Juniors
|USHL
|20
|2
|2
|4
|8
|2021-2022
|U.S. National U18 Team
|USDP
|58
|20
|19
|39
|22
|USNTDP Juniors
|USHL
|26
|10
|6
|16
|10
|USA U18
|WJC-18
|6
|3
|2
|5
|2
|2022-2023
|Univ. of Minnesota-Duluth
|NCAA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Welcome Cole to the Boston Bruins!
